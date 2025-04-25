10,700 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

