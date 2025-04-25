1,058,551 Shares in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,058,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $10,730,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

About Vine Hill Capital Investment

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

