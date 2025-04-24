Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $741,037.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

