Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $10.89 on Monday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,017,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,239,000 after acquiring an additional 418,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,036,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,452,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,350,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after buying an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 1,438,760 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.