Wrapped Bera Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.48 Million (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00003805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a market cap of $72.20 million and $8.48 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,433.03 or 0.99935948 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,947.27 or 0.99410751 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Bera

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 3.4983 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8,412,959.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

