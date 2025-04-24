WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.74 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WizzFinancial had a return on equity of 129.74% and a net margin of 22.96%.

WizzFinancial Trading Up 5.6 %

WizzFinancial stock opened at GBX 33.80 ($0.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.62. WizzFinancial has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.60).

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Judy Amanda Happe purchased 10,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400 ($4,512.28). Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIN

WizzFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.