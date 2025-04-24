William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VMI Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $286.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

