Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.22 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $672.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 76.06%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

