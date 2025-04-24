Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 76.06%.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
