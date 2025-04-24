What is Cormark’s Forecast for Coeur Mining Q1 Earnings?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

