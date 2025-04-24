What is Cormark’s Forecast for Coeur Mining Q1 Earnings?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining
In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Reasons Enphase Downtrend Won’t End in 2025; 1 That It Will
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Lyft Scales Into Europe: Can It Take Market Share From Uber?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Why It May Be Time to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Heading Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.