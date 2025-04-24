Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $298,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.1 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

