Webs Creek Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,270,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,525,000. Antero Resources makes up 10.7% of Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Webs Creek Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

AR opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.