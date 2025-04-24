Webs Creek Capital Management LP Has $31.18 Million Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Webs Creek Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,354,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,966 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions accounts for approximately 7.5% of Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $31,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

