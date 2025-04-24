W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.