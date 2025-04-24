Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,834,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of AT&T worth $223,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

