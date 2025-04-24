Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 937,726 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 5.48% of Asana worth $254,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $22,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asana by 105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 427,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.
Insider Transactions at Asana
In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. The trade was a 0.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 589,842 shares valued at $12,154,003. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Asana Price Performance
ASAN stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
