Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.1% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,034,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 187,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total transaction of $2,351,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,883,148.32. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 6.4 %

NOW stock opened at $815.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $967.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($1.47). ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.