Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $236,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,452,000 after purchasing an additional 363,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.