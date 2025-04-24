Voya Investment Management LLC Has $156.80 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $156,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

