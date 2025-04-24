Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $265,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS opened at $529.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.85 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

