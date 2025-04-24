Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790,464 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $541,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

