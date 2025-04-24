Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 317,953 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $342,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

