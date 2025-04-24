Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up approximately 2.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vontier by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Vontier Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VNT opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.