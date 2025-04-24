VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.48 on Monday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

