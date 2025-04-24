Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $83,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Victory Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

VCTR opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

