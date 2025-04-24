Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,314 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $71,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vertex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 220.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

