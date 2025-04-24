Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.