Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $153.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

