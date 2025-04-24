Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $518.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

