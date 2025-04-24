Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.80 and its 200-day moving average is $259.10. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $280.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

