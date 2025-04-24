Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.