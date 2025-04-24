Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 726,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11,336.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VUG stock opened at $360.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $357.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

