Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Bank of America stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $295.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.