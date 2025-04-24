Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

