Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43), Zacks reports.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

UBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

