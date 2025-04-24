Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Trustmark has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRMK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMK

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.