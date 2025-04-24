Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after purchasing an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after buying an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.