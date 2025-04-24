Truist Financial Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $100.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

