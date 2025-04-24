Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,180 shares of company stock worth $1,032,525 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

