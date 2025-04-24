Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,855,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.9 %

EME opened at $384.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.36. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

