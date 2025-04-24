Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 15,378 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

CFG stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

