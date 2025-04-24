Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $14,430,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,499,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $7,647,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $211.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.88. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

