Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,358 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Nucor by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

