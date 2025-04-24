Topline Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,251,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,840,000. NerdWallet comprises 13.1% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned 7.15% of NerdWallet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

