Timken’s (TKR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 711,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1,421.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 428,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 240,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

