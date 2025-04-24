The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $4,436,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.25.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $331.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.