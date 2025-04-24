The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $37,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,262.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after buying an additional 249,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,253,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,250. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $265.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day moving average of $258.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.76.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

