The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.39. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

