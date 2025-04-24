Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,902 shares of company stock worth $943,002. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

