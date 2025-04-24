Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.07 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $157.51 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $807.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $314,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

