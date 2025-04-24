Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,507,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $216.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

